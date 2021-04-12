PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present its final program in its spring online series with Wendell Affield's “Muddy Jungle Rivers."

Nominated in 2012 for the prestigious Minnesota Book Award, “Muddy Jungle Rivers” is a close-up look at life on a gunboat during 1968, the bloodiest year of the Vietnam War. During the presentation, the Bemidji author reads and discusses excerpts from his narrative, which takes the reader into frustration, rage, terror, death, betrayal and the search for redemption, a release said.

The program is offered free of charge on YouTube and may be accessed any time during April by visiting HCLL's Facebook page.

HCLL is planning for an in-person series for fall 2021. Anyone wishing to be added to the mailing list for the series can email: HCLLemail@gmail.com, or call Marty Leistikow at (218) 699-3527. When plans are finalized, information will be available in local media outlets.