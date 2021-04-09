Evenrud is a retired educator and experienced law enforcement professional. He taught online criminal justice courses at Concordia University from 2002 to 2014. Evenrud received his PhD from the University of Minnesota in 1987, where his research focused on issues associated with crime reporting, a release said.

Prelude to the 1876 Northfield Bank Raid: A Goodhue County Connection with Robert Rohl. Evenrud has worked with historian Robert Rohl to analyze and research the movement of the James/Younger Gang during their travels from Red Wing just prior to the Raid of the First National Bank of Northfield in 1876, the release said.

The program is offered free of charge on YouTube and may be accessed any time during April by visiting HCLL's Facebook page.