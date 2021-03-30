PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues its spring online series with a presentation from David Jones on "1936 Olympics: The Nazi Games."

Jones, a resident of Minneapolis and graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, has been making presentations since 1996 and has spoken more than 1,500 times to a total of more than 40,000 people, a release said.

The 1936 Olympic Games held in Berlin are notorious for the tightly controlled image the Nazis presented to the world. But, these Games also became a blueprint for future Games that is followed to the present day. The program examines the history of the Olympics and the complicated legacy of the 1936 Games, the release said.

The program is offered free of charge on YouTube and may be accessed any time during March or April by visiting HCLL's Facebook page.