Ernst's presentation was initially recorded in April 2019 at the Park Theatre in Park Rapids, and includes some of the history, facts and photos collected in two parks. The first is the world-famous Kruger National Park in the northeast corner of South Africa, which has the “big five” of elephant, lion, rhino, leopard and buffalo. In total, this park covers 8,000 square miles of unfenced, wild reserve with free movement for wildlife. There are approximately 500 species of birds in the park and about 12,000 elephants, a release said.

The second is the arid Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in the northwest part of South Africa. This park features openness and semi-desert climate, where animals have learned to adapt to the harsh, dry environment. The park is about 15,000 square miles and animals roam free. The presentation will also touch on some challenges for these areas such as poaching and human interference, according to the release.

“I was born in South Africa with its abundance of wildlife and regularly visited our National Parks as a keen bird-watcher and wildlife photographer," Ernst said in a release. Ernst lived in Park Rapids for several years beginning in 2016, and now resides in France.

The program is offered free of charge on YouTube and may be accessed any time during March or April by visiting HCLL's Facebook page.