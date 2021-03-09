Edberg's presentation tells the story of the last non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, including how her cabin came to be relocated to Ely. After the Boundary Waters Canoe Area was established, motorized transportation was eliminated, and she became the only full-time resident in a wilderness area of one million acres. Over the years, tens of thousands of canoeists visited her home, where she sold them root beer, a release said.

The program is offered free of charge on YouTube and may be accessed any time during March or April by visiting HCLL's Facebook page.