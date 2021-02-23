PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present the third in its spring online learning series with area historian Cecelia McKeig's "History of Ah- Gwa-Ching."

Ah-Gwah-Ching in Walker was the first tuberculosis sanatorium in the state. Started in 1907, it was the model for all the other county sanatoriums. Because it only accepted patients who had a chance of recovery, there was a lot of social and cultural interaction among the patients and staff -- plays, skits, carriage rides, boating, sleigh rides and romance, a release said.

The program is offered free of charge on YouTube and may be accessed any time during March or April by visiting HCLL's Facebook page.