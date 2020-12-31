Editor’s Note: The Beltrami County Historical Society is partnering with the Pioneer on a series of monthly articles highlighting the history of the area . For more information about the Historical Society, visit www.beltramihistory.org .

Although Bemidji was not incorporated until 1896, it had a steady pattern of growth beginning in 1870 when Oliver W. Barnes traveled by stagecoach, ox team and a canoe route to the Bemidji area with a government surveying party and spent spent the next six years mapping the northern part of the state.

Barnes reported only one Native American person living at the outlet of the Mississippi for miles around the Bemidji area. The title to the Bemidji land was acquired in 1883 by Phillip Reilly of the John Martin Reilly Lumber Company of Minneapolis for its pine value.

In 1888, Marion Ellsworth Carson and George Earl Carson came to Bemidji by tote team cutting a wagon trail 17 miles due east from Moose, where they had started a trading post a year before. They established the Carson Trading Post at the south end of the lake and east of the Mississippi River, becoming Bemidji's first white businessmen. They also built the first mercantile store on the Bemidji townsite called the Pioneer Store.

Settlers come to town

In 1889, the first permanent settlers began coming to the Bemidji area to settle on claims. The first tote team roads into Bemidji came in from Fosston. Later roads were opened to Park Rapids to the south and to Deer River in the east. The first meetings of the county commissioners focused mainly on opening up roads in the area.

In 1893, M. E. Carson married Bay-gah-maush-e-quay (Mary), the youngest daughter of Shaynowishkung. Their first child was born in December in a log house by the Trading Post. The white population at this time numbered about a dozen people. They all gathered to celebrate Christmas that year at the Carson’s Trading Post.

The first post office was established on June 18, 1894, at the Carson Trading Post. It was supplied from Park Rapids 46 miles to the southwest. At first the mail came in about 7 p.m. twice a week on the stage run by William Bartleson. The stage made the trip from Bemidji to Park Rapids in one day by changing teams at Lake George. When the documents were signed for mail service, the population to be served was 150. As Bemidji's first postmaster, it took Carson four years to correct the postal service's misspelling from "Bermidji" to “Bemidji."

In April 1896, the post office department granted a petition for tri-weekly mail to Park Rapids. Mail left Bemidji on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and arrived on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Mail carrier Bartleson found a hard row to hoe coming from Park Rapids one day in April. He did not get into Bemidji until 11 o'clock at night, and then only after having performed the Herculean feat, so he said, of cutting his way through 200 trees that had been blown across the roadway.

In May, there was no mail for a week due to the heavy rains that made passage impossible. In 1898, the post office was moved to Beltrami Avenue with Edward Kaiser as postmaster. Kaiser was also the publisher of the Bemidji Pioneer.

Development continues

The 1895 census shows that most of the inhabitants of Beltrami County were farmers, with some homesteaders. Others had purchased their land outright.

There were a few exceptions, however. John Steidl had the sawmill up and running about 1893. Edward Spaulding was a gunsmith. Familiar family names like Aakhus, Carr, Kincannon, Omich, Wagner all had early homesteads in the immediate area. Freeman and Betsy Doud received the patent for 163 acres in 1896. This property was later absorbed into Bemidji but was located north of the original townsite. The Porter Nye family first settled on the east end of Lake Irving but moved into town. The Harry Geil family came to Bemidji on May 31, 1895, just in time for the June census.

In 1895, Tams Bixby, A. C. Clausen, Harris A. Richardson and Dr. Harry Hutchinson of St. Paul and W. J. Hilligoss, Albert Kaiser, and Lewis Lohn, of Fosston, bought 93 acres of land on Lake Bemidji with the intent of establishing a townsite. In January 1896, the seven organized the Bemidji Townsite and Improvement Company.

The original townsite was surveyed by Charles Forbes of St. Paul. The gridwork of streets were named First through Eighth. Bixby and Clausen named the avenues from Lake Boulevard to America. The plat encompassed 22 blocks. Most of the lots are 25 feet wide and 140 feet deep. Some are laid north to south, and some east to west. Bixby and Clausen filed the plat at the Ramsey County Courthouse on March 7, 1896.

In 1895 J. F. Remore with his wife came to Bemidji, where he built the first building, the Remore Hotel, on the future townsite. This fact, together with the knowledge that he was looked upon as the "Father of Bemidji" gave him much pleasure during his residence. Earl Geil and George McTaggart bought the Remore Hotel from Jacob and Cassandra Remore and Guy H. and Mabel Remore on June 18, 1898. After the death of Cassandra Remore on June 3, 1899, Jacob Remore’s health failed rapidly. He walked downtown feeling as well as usual and while sitting on the courthouse steps at Fourth and Beltrami, he suddenly fell backward and died of a heart attack.

Even before the village was officially incorporated, E. Kaiser was selling lots on behalf of the Bemidji Townsite Company. Bemidji already had numerous business places. The May 7, 1896 edition of the Bemidji Pioneer included advertising from many of them.

Dr. J. P. Omich was operating the Bemidji Drug Store. Mrs. Maldie Achenbach was operating a successful millinery and dressmaking business. “My stock of the following is added to each week by new goods direct from Chicago, keeping an already well selected variety constantly fresh and bright," an ad read.

T. Clarke, contractor and bridge builder, had a room at Remore’s Grand Central Hotel. G. M. Carson was proprietor of the Bemidji House. Rooms were $1 per day. Carson also advertised himself as a Notary Public, a realtor, an insurance representative and a locator.

Charles Gillman was proprietor of the Bemidji Dray Line which promised great service if entrusted with the customer’s goods. Dennis and Miller were proprietors of the Bemidji Meat Market on Third Street, which featured fresh and salt meats, and fish and game in season. Fred Bjork advertised himself as a practical shoemaker, located in the Remore Hotel. Willis Brannon was owner of the Bemidji Hardware Company.

From a village to a town

What did it mean for the village to be incorporated? It usually means that the village could have its own government with a mayor and a town council. If incorporated, a village is expected to have its own police and fire departments. Sometimes, in small towns, it makes more sense to pay the county to provide these services. Bemidji had obviously decided to move on and assume responsibility for its own government.

To obtain a license to sell intoxicating liquor on April 25, 1896, Arne Solberg had to apply to the county commissioners. Solberg’s petition was rejected by the county commissioners. His license was approved, however, by the new village of Bemidji, and he had a series of drinking emporiums on Second Street.

Following a petition for incorporation, an election was scheduled at Carson’s store for May 28, 1896. However, 33 additional residents of Town 146, Range 33 filed a petition to be allowed to vote on incorporation. Therefore, the election was held instead on June 25, 1896, in the storeroom at John White’s business.

Census was taken on May 28, 1896, of eligible voters and amounted to 185 male residents. Of the 42 petitioners for incorporation, about half stayed in Bemidji and made it their permanent home. One would expect that the town fathers like Carson, Remore, Steidl, Rosby, McTaggart and Omich would be among the petitioners, but there were others who moved on like Elphonso Newman. His trade was as a farmer and blacksmith. Elphonso’s daughter Mabel, born July 8, 1896, was the first white child born within the incorporated town of Bemidji. The Newmans moved to a farm in Pine Lake Township in 1911. Mabel lived to be 100 years old and died in 1996.

Lucius Walden and George Bardwell also were petitioners. Walden and Bardwell were Civil War veterans who settled in Bemidji. Byron Bardwell, another petitioner, was a woods worker who died at the Poor House Infirmary on Jan. 17, 1928, with no obituary and no data on where he was buried. Perhaps he is another unknown in the Poor Farm Cemetery.

Bemidji had a gradual growth until 1896 and then the population exploded. By 1900, the population in Bemidji was 2,193. Bemidji had St. Anthony’s Hospital, the largest hospital in the northwest outside of Duluth.

Tams Bixby had persuaded Joseph Markham to build a fine new hotel. During the 1899-1900 winter, Markham shipped materials from St. Paul and built a large, elegant hotel on Second Street and Beltrami Avenue. When the Markham Hotel was opened, the Townsite Company moved its offices from the Remore into the Markham. Bemidji was on the move with a Great Northern rail station, a formidable baseball team, a community band and a solid future.