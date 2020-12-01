Dan Buckanaga was emptying the return bin at the Duluth Public Library when he spotted an oddity. “I thought it was a book on disc,” said the library technician.

It was a standard 8mm movie on a reel, a media format created in the 1930s.

“I’d never seen one before,” he said.

A story about the outdated film, and the oddity of a library patron who return it, inspired this week's Quirky Tales animation.

Press the play button below to watch this week's episode.

About Quirky Tales

A digital animation collaboration between Forum Communications Co. and award-winning motion design artist Richard Borge.

Borge grew up in Fargo, N.D., attended college in Moorhead, Minn., and Tucson, Ariz., and now lives and works in New York City, where he works on editorial and corporate advertising projects, covering both illustration and motion design components.

The animations are published on more than 20 Forum Communications' websites. Watch all of the Quirky Tales animations inspired by local journalism.

