'Histories of Marriage in Beltrami County' exhibit opens March 15

BEMIDJI — The exhibit "I Thee Wed: Histories of Marriage in Beltrami County" is set to open on Wednesday, March 15, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

“Although marriage is present in virtually all cultures, the ceremonies, rules and roles of and in marriage differ from community to community,” BCHS Executive Director Emily Thabes said in a release. “Our exhibit will share some of the regional cultural aspects of marriage that we honor and celebrate, as well as photographs of many couples married in Beltrami County across the years.

"Additionally, we intend to highlight a few specific stories that may give visitors a new perspective on the meaning and purpose of marriage across the decades.”

The Historical Society is looking for additional stories for this exhibit, including couples who have been married for more than 50 years and persons whose marriages were not always legally recognized in Minnesota.

The Historical Society also welcomes loans of handmade and vintage dresses and accessories for exhibit displays and programs.

Those interested in participating can contact the Historical Society at depot@beltramihistory.org or (218) 444-3376.