Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR class to be held Jan. 9

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Heartsaver is geared toward anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (such as OSHA) or other requirements, or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting, a release said.

Upon completion of the course, students receive a course completion card which is valid for two years.

The course information includes:



First aid basics

Medical emergencies

Injury emergencies

Environmental emergencies

Preventing illness and injury

Adult CPR and AED use

Opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies

Optional modules in Child CPR AED and Infant CPR

The in-person classroom course can be completed in approximately three hours

The cost is $105 per participant, to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact (218) 333-1857.