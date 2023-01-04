Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR class to be held Jan. 9
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.
Heartsaver is geared toward anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (such as OSHA) or other requirements, or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting, a release said.
Upon completion of the course, students receive a course completion card which is valid for two years.
The course information includes:
- First aid basics
- Medical emergencies
- Injury emergencies
- Environmental emergencies
- Preventing illness and injury
- Adult CPR and AED use
- Opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies
- Optional modules in Child CPR AED and Infant CPR
The in-person classroom course can be completed in approximately three hours
The cost is $105 per participant, to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact (218) 333-1857.