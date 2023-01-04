Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR class to be held Jan. 9

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 04, 2023 02:35 PM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Heartsaver is geared toward anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (such as OSHA) or other requirements, or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting, a release said.

Upon completion of the course, students receive a course completion card which is valid for two years.

The course information includes:

  • First aid basics
  • Medical emergencies
  • Injury emergencies
  • Environmental emergencies
  • Preventing illness and injury
  • Adult CPR and AED use
  • Opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies
  • Optional modules in Child CPR AED and Infant CPR

The in-person classroom course can be completed in approximately three hours
The cost is $105 per participant, to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact (218) 333-1857.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
