Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED courses available from Parks and Rec

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED courses from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 6, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:24 AM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED courses from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 6, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

The class is geared toward anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory, or other requirements, or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting, a release said.

Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.

The course will teach:

  • First aid basics.
  • Medical emergencies.
  • Injury emergencies.
  • Environmental emergencies.
  • Preventing illness and injury.
  • Adult CPR and AED use.
  • Opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies.
  • Optional modules in child CPR AED and infant CPR.

The cost is $105 per participant. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to host annual movie night event July 28
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Mike Block and his wife Kim Dailey stand in front of an Allis-Chalmers WC that she bought for him as a gift.
Arts and Entertainment
What you need to know about this year’s Sebeka Red Eye River Days
19h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
Community
Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Aug. 5
21h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072623.S.BP.SLEDHOCKEY 1.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Hope Inc. brings sled hockey to Bemidji, promoting inclusion and acceptance
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
072623.N.BP.LACEYTHOMAS.jpg
Local
Blackduck High School's Lacey Thomas chosen as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador
22h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
2nd annual Anishinaabe Art Festival celebrates Indigenous culture, arts
4d ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
072223.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN.png
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: We have a lot to be thankful for in Bemidji
4d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson