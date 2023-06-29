Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED course available from Parks and Rec
BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED courses from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 10 and Aug. 14, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.
The class is geared toward anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory, or other requirements, or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting, a release said.
Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.
The course will teach:
- First aid basics.
- Medical emergencies.
- Injury emergencies.
- Environmental emergencies.
- Preventing illness and injury.
- Adult CPR and AED use.
- Opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies.
- Optional modules in child CPR AED and infant CPR.
The cost is $105 per participant. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.
