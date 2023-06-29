Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED course available from Parks and Rec

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED courses on July 10 and Aug. 14, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:51 AM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED courses from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 10 and Aug. 14, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

The class is geared toward anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory, or other requirements, or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting, a release said.

Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.

The course will teach:

  • First aid basics.
  • Medical emergencies.
  • Injury emergencies.
  • Environmental emergencies.
  • Preventing illness and injury.
  • Adult CPR and AED use.
  • Opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies.
  • Optional modules in child CPR AED and infant CPR.

The cost is $105 per participant. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

