Heartsaver First Aid/CPR and AED course available from Parks and Rec

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Heartsaver First Aid/CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 3 and May 8, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

The class is geared toward anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (e.g., OSHA), or other requirements or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting, a release said.

Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.

The course will teach:



First aid basics

Medical emergencies

Injury emergencies

Environmental emergencies

Preventing illness and injury

Adult CPR and AED use

Opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies

Optional modules in Child CPR AED and Infant CPR

The cost is $105 per participant. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.