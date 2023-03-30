99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Heartsaver First Aid/CPR and AED course available from Parks and Rec

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 3 and May 8, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:51 AM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Heartsaver First Aid/CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 3 and May 8, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

The class is geared toward anyone with little or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory (e.g., OSHA), or other requirements or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting, a release said.

Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.

The course will teach:

  • First aid basics
  • Medical emergencies
  • Injury emergencies
  • Environmental emergencies
  • Preventing illness and injury
  • Adult CPR and AED use
  • Opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies
  • Optional modules in Child CPR AED and Infant CPR

The cost is $105 per participant. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Boys and Girls Club web art .jpg
Community
Bemidji Boys and Girls Club raises over $193,000 for club programs during annual gala
March 30, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
Community
Trinity Lutheran Church to hold Holy Week services
March 29, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Community
Used sports equipment drive set for April 1 at Bemidji High School
March 29, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032923.S.BP.FANTASYONICE 2.jpg
Sports
'Rockin’ the Rink': Bemidji Figure Skating Club hosts 55th annual Fantasy on Ice show
March 28, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
download.png
Local
Rainfall monitoring network seeks volunteers
March 28, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
magpie-robin-g828b0a5a6_1280.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Black-billed magpies are a bird of striking beauty
March 25, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
092822.S.BP.BSUWHKY Hannah Hogenson.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State loses two more to transfer portal
March 28, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report