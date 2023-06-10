Heartland Christian Academy receives $1,000 Lund Memorial Scholarship donation
John Lund of Bemidji recently presented a check to Heartland Christian Academy from the Lund Memorial Scholarship Fund established in memory of Mary Elizabeth and Lauren Elizabeth Lund of Bemidji.
The $1,000 gift will be given to aid a deserving student with tuition for the 2023-2024 school year.
