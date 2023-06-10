99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Heartland Christian Academy receives $1,000 Lund Memorial Scholarship donation

John Lund of Bemidji recently presented a check to Heartland Christian Academy from the Lund Memorial Scholarship Fund established in memory of Mary Elizabeth and Lauren Elizabeth Lund of Bemidji.

IMG_2305-2 (1).jpg
Pictured from left: John Lund, Heartland Christian Academy Board Chair Jerry Vaughn and Heartland Principal Seth Van Dyke.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

John Lund of Bemidji recently presented a check to Heartland Christian Academy from the Lund Memorial Scholarship Fund established in memory of Mary Elizabeth and Lauren Elizabeth Lund of Bemidji.

The $1,000 gift will be given to aid a deserving student with tuition for the 2023-2024 school year.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
20230526_094929.jpg
Community
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig students complete roadside clean-up
June 10, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Girl Scout cookies.jpg
Community
Girl Scouts deliver cookie donations to Bemidji organizations
June 10, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Evergreen Youth & Family Services.png
Community
Someone Special Volunteers: Evergreen nominates Sarah Ek and Missy Thomas
June 10, 2023 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061023.S.BP.BHSBGOLF Nick Yavarow lead.jpg
Prep
BOYS GOLF: Bemidji's Nick Yavarow preaching confidence, poise ahead of state meet
June 09, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
061023.N.BP.FROSTBITE.jpg
Local
Voyageurs' 'Frostbite' Esports team completes inaugural season
June 09, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
TN-hiker-web.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center, Neilson Spearhead Center to offer hike and paint classes
June 08, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061522.N.BP.KCWALLEYE 10.jpg
Northland Outdoors
22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic set for June 10
June 06, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report