Headwaters Rock Band program resumes Feb. 15

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will kick off the next segment of its Rock Band program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Headwaters Rock Band program will continue at the same time each Wednesday through April 19. It is a group performance class for musicians ages 10 to 16 with one to two years of experience playing guitar, drums, piano, bass or voice. Participants are encouraged to bring a secondary instrument as well if they would like to learn how to improvise.

Led by Headwaters music instructors, Casey Rasmussen and Corey Medina, the program focuses on learning covers, songwriting, chord progressions, scales, singing harmonies, soloing, band communication and how participants can thrive with their fellow bandmates in a live setting.

Over the 10 classes, the participants will work together as a band to choose what tunes their unique group will practice and learn, drawing from the many rad decades of rock ‘n roll. The block will culminate with a live rock show for family and friends.

Rasmussen and Medina both have a lot to offer participants as gigging musicians themselves, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasmussen has worked as a music instructor at Headwaters since 2022. Along with being a musician she is a teacher with degrees in music education and special education. She plays locally with her band The Swivets.

Medina has spent the last nine years touring the country with his band Corey Medina and Brothers. He recently started teaching lessons at Headwaters but has always found his way to teaching or mentoring, including a year sitting in as a music teacher at Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners while also acting as their Native American liaison, the release said.

The cost per participant is $275, pre-registration is required. To register visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.