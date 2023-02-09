99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Headwaters Rock Band program resumes Feb. 15

Headwaters Music and Arts will kick off the next segment of its Rock Band program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Headwaters Rock Band Program Fall 2022.jpg
Headwaters Music and Arts will whole its Rock Band program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday, Feb. 15 through April 19.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 09, 2023 08:28 AM
Headwaters Rock Band program will continue at the same time each Wednesday through April 19. It is a group performance class for musicians ages 10 to 16 with one to two years of experience playing guitar, drums, piano, bass or voice. Participants are encouraged to bring a secondary instrument as well if they would like to learn how to improvise.

Led by Headwaters music instructors, Casey Rasmussen and Corey Medina, the program focuses on learning covers, songwriting, chord progressions, scales, singing harmonies, soloing, band communication and how participants can thrive with their fellow bandmates in a live setting.

Over the 10 classes, the participants will work together as a band to choose what tunes their unique group will practice and learn, drawing from the many rad decades of rock ‘n roll. The block will culminate with a live rock show for family and friends.

Rasmussen and Medina both have a lot to offer participants as gigging musicians themselves, the release said.

Rasmussen has worked as a music instructor at Headwaters since 2022. Along with being a musician she is a teacher with degrees in music education and special education. She plays locally with her band The Swivets.

Medina has spent the last nine years touring the country with his band Corey Medina and Brothers. He recently started teaching lessons at Headwaters but has always found his way to teaching or mentoring, including a year sitting in as a music teacher at Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners while also acting as their Native American liaison, the release said.

The cost per participant is $275, pre-registration is required. To register visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
