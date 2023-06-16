Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Headwaters Music and Arts welcomes Paraguayan harpist Nicolas Carter

Headwaters Music and Arts will welcome Paraguayan harpist Nicolas Carter to teach an Improvising with Latin American Rhythms workshop from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Nicolas Carter.jpg
Paraguayan Harpist Nicolas Carter
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:03 PM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will welcome Paraguayan harpist Nicolas Carter to teach an Improvising with Latin American Rhythms workshop from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, in the Headwaters performance hall.

Carter will teach a workshop from noon to 4 p.m. followed by a free performance at 7 p.m. For those who want another opportunity to experience Carter's work, he’ll also be offering a presentation at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Bemidji Public Library.

"Nicolas Carter is a talented and versatile International harpist, born in Minnesota and raised in Paraguay where he learned to play the Paraguayan harp," a release said. "He creates unique performances blending his musicianship with his skills as a theater artist/storyteller. Carter has been composing, recording, teaching and performing for over 30 years and has played all over the United States, Latin America, Europe and Israel."

There is limited space for this program so advance registration at HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org is required. The cost to attend the four-hour workshop is $25.

The gathering at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, will feature a live performance, this free and open to the public. Folks are invited to come and relax, renew and refresh with nurturing soul music and touching stories of Latin American culture.

His presentation at Bemidji Public Library is a free educational event that will include a reading of Maliya Gorman-Carter’s book Hanish: The Story of the Harp.

For more information contact info@headwatersmusicandarts.org or (218)-444-5606.

