Headwaters Lil Artist preschool art program beings mid-February

Headwaters Music and Arts latest preschool art program, Lil Artist, will begin mid-February for children ages 2.5-5 and their adult guardians at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

DSC01057.JPG
Headwaters Music and Arts preschool art program, Lil Artist, will begin mid-February for children ages 2.5-5 and their adult guardians.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 09:43 AM
BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts latest preschool art program, Lil Artist, will begin mid-February for children ages 2.5-5 and their adult guardians and is a total of eight sessions at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The program is led by local artist and Headwaters art instructor Maranda Stauffacher. The class will explore the elements of art such as color, texture, pattern, shapes and more.

Interested families have two weekly options to choose from with either the weekday Tuesday block held from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. or the weekend Saturday black held 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Participants can expect fun and messy art projects that will introduce pre-K children to the basics of art while exploring age-appropriate media, a release said.

Stauffacher is a visual artist and art instructor who studied Theatre And Communication Arts at Bemidji State and is a renaissance woman when it comes to creative endeavors. She specializes in fiber and loves to sew.

She has been a Headwaters art instructor since 2022 and is currently the lead instructor for the K-2 Art Club.

Each child who attends Lil Artist is required to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other special adult. The cost to attend is $150 pr child-adult pair and $75 per additional sibling. Headwaters offers financial assistance options for all of its youth programming to ensure accessibility for all.

Space for the program is limited so advance registration is required at HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org. For more information, contact info@headwatersmusicandarts.org or (218) 444-5606.

