Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents 'A Nurse at Abu Ghraib'

PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Deanna Germain's presentation, "A Nurse at Abu Ghraib," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at The Event Room, 1104 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

Deanna Germain, of Park Rapids, was deployed to Kuwait/Iraq as a member of the Army Reserve in 2003-2004 and served as chief nurse of the 801st Combat Support Hospital. During her presentation, she will focus on her time at Abu Ghraib prison.

"In her book, 'Reaching Past the Wire,' she emphasizes putting a human face on war through the stories of soldiers, Iraqi translators, and prisoners/detainees," a release said.

This program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.