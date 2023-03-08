99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
HCLL to host author Polly Scotland March 14

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host author and adventurer Polly Scotland from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S.

Nepal (1).JPG
Author Polly Scotland.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 08, 2023 09:17 AM

PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host author and adventurer Polly Scotland from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S.

Scotland will present "The Annapurna Loop of Nepal" and share her experience in Australia and New Zealand from her first book, "The Adventurer and Her Husband", a release said.

"This arduous 14-day trek begins at 2,755 feet and climbs over the Thorung La Pass at 17,700. Along the way, Polly gains an appreciation of the Nepalese culture and traditions. Vivid pictures of her adventures will be shown on the big screen," the release said.

The program is free and open to the public and is handicap accessible.

