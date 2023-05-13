Hatchet House's first-ever Poker Run raises $1,800 for United Way

The Hatchet House recently donated 100% of team entry costs in its first-ever Poker Run event, along with other donations, to the United Way of Bemidji Area.

"The United Way of Bemidji Area would like to thank the Hatchet House for sponsoring the first annual Poker Run event and the community and area businesses for participating and making this event such a success," a release said.

To learn more about United Way of the Bemidji Area visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.