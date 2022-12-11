Harmony's Buy Local – Give Local event raises $1,600 for local organizations

Harmony recently partnered with customers and two community organizations, Northwest Indian Community Development Center and Bemidji Community Table, for its annual Buy Local – Give Local shopping event.

Held on Nov. 25, the event provided $800 for each community partner.

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center is informed by the guiding vision when Anishinaabe and American Indian families are connected to culturally rich environments and relationships, as well as appropriate contemporary resources, they realize and ensure well-being for themselves, their families, and their communities, a release said.

For more information on this organization, visit www.nwicdc.org.

Bemidji Community Table organizes four meals a week at two Bemidji area Churches for anyone who is hungry, no questions asked.

Harmony Co-op staff presents an $800 donation to the Bemidji Community Table. Contributed

Guests include the elderly who may have difficulty preparing meals for themselves, individuals lacking adequate cooking facilities, families lacking adequate food supplies, and those seeking an evening meal for other reasons, the release said.

For more information, visit www.communitytablebemidji.org.