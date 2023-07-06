Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Harmony Foods to host Summer Fest July 14

Harmony summer fest 2023.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:16 PM

BEMIDJI — Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will host its annual Summer Fest event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at Harmony Foods, 302 Irvine Ave.

The event will include a bouncy house, family games, face painting, children's crafts, prizes, live music and more. All are welcome, there is not cost to attend.

Harmony will serve a free community meal starting at 5:15 p.m. (serving 350 people), first come, first served. All free-will donations from this event will support the Bemidji Area Boys and Girls Club.

There will be a 10% off discount on all items in the store for Summer Fest.

By Pioneer Staff Report
