Harmony Foods to hold ramen cooking class

BEMIDJI — Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Instructor Alexis Pearson will offer tips and tricks on making ramen. The cost to attend is $15 and all materials will be provided.

Registration is required by visiting harmonyfoods.coop/classes-events . For information, call (218) 751-2009.