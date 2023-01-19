STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Harmony Foods to hold ramen cooking class

Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Ramen Your Way.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 19, 2023 02:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Instructor Alexis Pearson will offer tips and tricks on making ramen. The cost to attend is $15 and all materials will be provided.

Registration is required by visiting harmonyfoods.coop/classes-events . For information, call (218) 751-2009.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOFOOD
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Untitled-1.jpg
Community
Paul Bunyan Communications announces 2023 Pick-It Bowl winners
Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge.
January 19, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center seeking book donations
The Bemidji Senior Center is currently seeking book donations. All books, new or used will be accepted and are appreciated, but the center asks for no encyclopedias or dictionaries.
January 18, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
55-plus Driver Discount Program course available
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.
January 17, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Blackduck Senior Center to hold 'Flannel Fling' event Jan. 19
The Blackduck Senior Center will host a "Flannel Fling" event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.
January 17, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report