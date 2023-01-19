Harmony Foods to hold ramen cooking class
Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.
Instructor Alexis Pearson will offer tips and tricks on making ramen. The cost to attend is $15 and all materials will be provided.
Registration is required by visiting harmonyfoods.coop/classes-events . For information, call (218) 751-2009.
Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge.
The Bemidji Senior Center is currently seeking book donations. All books, new or used will be accepted and are appreciated, but the center asks for no encyclopedias or dictionaries.
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.
The Blackduck Senior Center will host a "Flannel Fling" event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.