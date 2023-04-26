Harmony Co-op to hold homemade donut class

BEMIDJI — Instructor Debbie Rentz will teach participants how to make their own fried donuts at home at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the co-op’s community kitchen, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

"The flavor of Norwegian old-fashioned donuts is sweet and mildly spiced, making them a beloved treat," a release said.

The class cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and classes fill up quickly, register in-store or online at harmonyfoods.coop/classes-events. Reservations are not guaranteed until class payment is made.