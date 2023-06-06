Guthrie Community Bible Church VBS set for June 12-16

LAPORTE — Guthrie Community Bible Church is set to host "Stompers and Chompers" vacation bible school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 12-16 at the church, 43948 275th Ave.

The dinosaur-themed VBS will allow children to "explore our world before the Flood, complete with fun-loving characters, lush jungle environments and dino-sized experiences," a release said.

The program is open to children ages 4-12.

"Students will learn ageless truths from the faith and failures of some of the first people in the Bible," the release continued. "And they'll discover how they can, by faith, follow God's big plan for them today."

For more information, call (218) 556-1869.