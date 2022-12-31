Great River Rescue receives Touchstone Energy Community Award

Beltrami Electric Cooperative recently named Great River Rescue as the winner of the 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community.

“Great River Rescue clearly demonstrates a strong commitment to community that we at Beltrami Electric value highly,” communications specialist Angela Lyseng said in a release. “We are very pleased to recognize Great River Rescue’s contributions to our local communities.”

Nominated for the award by Ara Gallo, Great River Rescue is a community-funded and supported nonprofit organization that is committed to finding stable homes for animals in northern Minnesota. It is a no-kill animal shelter that operates in Bemidji and provides several services in the area, as well as collaborating with other animal welfare organizations across the state.

Their Pet Fixers clinics allow low-income families and others in financial distress a way to spay, neuter and vaccinate their pets at below-market rates, the release said. Great River Rescue has also teamed up with Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter to provide temporary foster care, ensuring safe housing for the pets of domestic violence victims.

“This area is blessed with many organizations that are doing wonderful things to better our communities,” Lyseng said. “We are pleased that as a Minnesota Touchstone Energy cooperative, we have this opportunity to recognize those who impact our communities in a positive way.”

Great River Rescue’s award application will now be submitted for consideration to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award committee, the release said.

The statewide award recipient will be selected from numerous local award winners throughout Minnesota and the overall winner will receive $2,000 toward their community cause of choice.