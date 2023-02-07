99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Grazing Workshop set for Feb. 15 at Guthrie Community Center

The Hubbard County Soil and Water District will host a Grazing Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Guthrie Community Center, 44255 Rail Road.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 07, 2023 03:31 PM
GUTHRIE — The Hubbard County Soil and Water District will host a Grazing Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Guthrie Community Center, 44255 Rail Road.

The workshop's featured speakers will be Eric Mousel, University of Minnesota Extension Educator, Livestock - Calf/Cow Reproduction; Troy Salzer, University of Minnesota Extension Educator, Agricultural Production Systems; and Dr. Randy Lindemann, Acorn Lake Veterinary.

"This is an annual event we put on with the Natural Resource Conservation Service to bring together area producers and grazers to talk about all things grazing," a release said.

Lunch will be provided thanks to local supporters. The event is free and open to the public, for more information contact (218) 732-0121.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
