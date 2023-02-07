Grazing Workshop set for Feb. 15 at Guthrie Community Center

GUTHRIE — The Hubbard County Soil and Water District will host a Grazing Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Guthrie Community Center, 44255 Rail Road.

The workshop's featured speakers will be Eric Mousel, University of Minnesota Extension Educator, Livestock - Calf/Cow Reproduction; Troy Salzer, University of Minnesota Extension Educator, Agricultural Production Systems; and Dr. Randy Lindemann, Acorn Lake Veterinary.

"This is an annual event we put on with the Natural Resource Conservation Service to bring together area producers and grazers to talk about all things grazing," a release said.

Lunch will be provided thanks to local supporters. The event is free and open to the public, for more information contact (218) 732-0121.