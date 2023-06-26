Gravestone-cleaning demonstration held at Greenwood Cemetery

BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Vintage Automobile Club members gathered at the Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday for a gravestone-cleaning demonstration from expert cleaning technician Ike Eickhoff.

Along with community members, the club learned proper cleaning techniques for removing lichen from gravestones using U.S. Cemetery Association General Guidelines, a release said.

As part of the demonstration, Eickhoff cleaned the gravestone of Earl Bucklen. Bucklen served as Bemidji’s Mayor from 1938 to 1946, helped build the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues at the waterfront and was also the model for Paul Bunyan's features.

The gravestone of Earl Bucklen is covered in lichen before being cleaned by expert cleaning technician Ike Eickhoff on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji. Contributed

Eickhoff explained the process to attendees, which includes soaking the lichen with water and placing an old towel over the stone for several minutes, using plenty of water to keep the stone wet. After a short time, the lichen can then be scraped off with a wood scraper.

Once large particles have been removed, Eickhoff sprayed the stone with a product called Spray and Forget, which is available at most hardware stores.

The process concludes with scrubbing the stone using only horsehair or nylon brushes, never metal brushes to avoid scratching the stone, the release said.

Organizations can schedule a time to clean stones at Greenwood Cemetery by contacting Director Jean Williams at (218) 751-1720 or gnwd@paulbunyan.net.