Gordon Construction golf tournament raises $34,536 for White Earth Outdoor Unity Team
Gordon Construction's third annual charity golf tournament, held on Sept. 9 at the Mahnomen Country Club, raised $34,536 for the White Earth Outdoor Unity Team, WE OUT.
WE OUT aims to enhance youth development in the White Earth Nation by teaching outdoor skills and cultural activities like ricing, maple syruping, fishing, berry harvesting and more.
The funds raised from the tournament will be used to purchase outdoor gear to support the nonprofit’s mission, a release said.
"We want to teach the youth outdoor activities, skills that can be used for the rest of their lives and passed on to the next generation,” Ben Baumann, president of the White Earth Outdoor Unity Team, said in the release.
