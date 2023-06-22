Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Golf shootout event raises more than $9,000 for United Way

Jake Bluhm State Farm Insurance Agency and Up North Sports recently raised more than $9,000 for the United Way of Bemidji Area during its summer golf shootout.

062423.N.BP.GOLFSHOOTOUT.jpg
Jake Bluhm State Farm Insurance Agency and Up North Sports recently raised more than $9,000 for the United Way of Bemidji Area during its summer golf shootout. Pictured from left: Steve Fogelson, Mike Fogelson, Jake Bluhm and Melissa Bluhm.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:02 AM

BEMIDJI — Jake Bluhm State Farm Insurance Agency and Up North Sports recently raised more than $9,000 for the United Way of Bemidji Area during its summer golf shootout.

The event, held on May 26-27 at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, drew 90 golfers who were organized into two teams.

"The United Way thanks Jake Bluhm State Farm Insurance Agency, Up North Sports, and all golfers who participated in the event, which made the golf tournament a huge success," a release said.

To learn more about United Way of Bemidji Area, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

