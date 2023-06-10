Girl Scouts deliver cookie donations to Bemidji organizations

Girls Scouts from local troops 176 and 180 recently visited the Bemidji Senior Center, Neilson Place, New Day, the Northwood Coalition for Family Safety and Village of Hope, to drop off cookie donations, with donations previously dropped off at Bakers Park.

While at Neilson Place, honorary recipients receiving donations included Irma Hill, Deloris Ekstrom and Dona Mae Naylor, a 100-year-old former girl scout and recipient of the golden eaglet award.