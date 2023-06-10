99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girl Scouts deliver cookie donations to Bemidji organizations

Girls Scouts from local troops 176 and 180 recently delivered cookie donations to the Bemidji Senior Center, Neilson Place, New Day, the Northwood Coalition for Family Safety and Village of Hope.

Girl Scouts deliver cookie donations at Neilson Place to honorary recipients Dona Mae Naylor, Irma Hill and Deloris Ekstrom.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

Girls Scouts from local troops 176 and 180 recently visited the Bemidji Senior Center, Neilson Place, New Day, the Northwood Coalition for Family Safety and Village of Hope, to drop off cookie donations, with donations previously dropped off at Bakers Park.

While at Neilson Place, honorary recipients receiving donations included Irma Hill, Deloris Ekstrom and Dona Mae Naylor, a 100-year-old former girl scout and recipient of the golden eaglet award.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
