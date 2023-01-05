GigaZone Gaming Championship, first-ever TechXpo event set for April 22 in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications' GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo with special guest Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is set for Saturday, April 22, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the free in-person event is back and will offer free gaming on various consoles, arcade games, numerous tournaments, door prizes and a new TechXpo that will showcase different ways the latest technology is being utilized in northern Minnesota, a release said.

“We are very excited to bring back the GigaZone Gaming Championship," Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and general manager, said in the release. "Our last in-person event in 2019 drew over 4,000, so this year, we’re taking over the entire Sanford Center and adding the TechXpo, which will give businesses and schools a chance to demonstrate their use of technology innovation to thousands of potential students, customers and employees.”

The GigaZone Gaming Championship will feature various gaming tournaments, the specific games/tournaments will be determined by March 1. Registration for all tournaments will start at the Sanford Center the morning of the event, April 22, at 10 a.m. and go until full. There is no cost to enter the tournaments.

Meanwhile, the GigaZone TechXpo is a new part of the event with the mission to spark excitement and create opportunities with technology by connecting students, job seekers, employers, educators and technology enthusiasts from northern Minnesota, the release said.

The TechXpo will expose a growing regional audience to technology innovation and help them realize their potential to leverage their technical skills and enthusiasm into successful careers in northern Minnesota. Start-ups and companies creatively leveraging technology will be able to demonstrate their innovation to a large group of tech-savvy potential employees, the release added.

Educators and educational institutions can have their tech-oriented students show off projects and promote the technology training programs they have to offer. There is no cost to be an exhibitor but space is limited, and the exhibit must display innovative use of technology. To apply to be an exhibitor, visit gigazonetechxpo.com by March 1.

“There is no other gaming event like this anywhere I’ve seen, and the new TechXpo is going to be super cool," added Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications marketing supervisor. "I don’t think people realize just how innovative our schools and businesses are and how they implement the latest technology to their advantage. It is going to be fun to see that on display with the gaming fun all around.”

This Paul Bunyan Communications event includes the help and talent of many local partners, including NLFX, Accidently Cool Games, Northern Amusement and the Sanford Center, and support from several regional and national partners, the release said.

For more information on the GigaZone Gaming Championship, visit gigazonegaming.com.