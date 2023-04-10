99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gallery North to host Creative Cafe event April 18

Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:30 PM

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will host a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

"Come sip, nibble goodies, connect, make art and enjoy creating your own art," a release said.

Artist Chris Tolmen will teach a colored pencil drawing of a yellow rose. Paper and reference photos will be supplied for this project. Colored pencils will be available for use or attendees can bring their own.

No drawing experience is required. Classes are geared toward ages 10 and older. The cost is $10 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

