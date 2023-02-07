Gallery North to hold 'Warm Your Heart With A Little Art' classes

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will hold a series of "Warm Your Heart With A Little Art" classes throughout February and March.

All classes are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. All materials are provided by the instructor unless otherwise indicated. Art classes include:



"Birch Trees" with Amara Bedford will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

with Amara Bedford will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. "Chakra Bracelet" with Annette Meyer will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

with Annette Meyer will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. "Imaginative Painting" with Chuck Alberti will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

with Chuck Alberti will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. "Landscape Studies Working From Photos" with Gillian Bedford will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

with Gillian Bedford will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. "Bath Fizzies and Chapstick/Lotion bar" with Shannon Reyes will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

with Shannon Reyes will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. "Blue Jay" with Chris Tolman will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

with Chris Tolman will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. "Harvey Penguin" with Frank Bera will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

with Frank Bera will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. "Snowy Tree" with Donna Anderson will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

with Donna Anderson will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. "Woodburning" with Les Sanders will be held from 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

with Les Sanders will be held from 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. "Mixed Media Landscape" with Grace Garland will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

with Grace Garland will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. "3D Flowers" with Diana Collison-Jones will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

with Diana Collison-Jones will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10. "A Day of Watercolors" with Darcy Brambrink will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

with Darcy Brambrink will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. "All Things Bookmaking" with DeeDee Narum will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

with DeeDee Narum will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. "Can’t resist me" with Marion Caroline will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

with Marion Caroline will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22. " Organic Birdhouse" with Linda Rother will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

with Linda Rother will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24. "Felted Flowers" with Lanee Paulson will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

with Lanee Paulson will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. "Wire Wrapped Pendant" with Kathy Sanders will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, a release said.

Visit gallerynorthbemidji.com for a complete list of class details and to register. Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. in downtown Bemidji.