Gallery North to hold 'Warm Your Heart With A Little Art' classes
Gallery North will hold a series of "Warm Your Heart With A Little Art" classes throughout February and March.
All classes are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. All materials are provided by the instructor unless otherwise indicated. Art classes include:
- "Birch Trees" with Amara Bedford will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
- "Chakra Bracelet" with Annette Meyer will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
- "Imaginative Painting" with Chuck Alberti will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
- "Landscape Studies Working From Photos" with Gillian Bedford will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
- "Bath Fizzies and Chapstick/Lotion bar" with Shannon Reyes will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
- "Blue Jay" with Chris Tolman will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.
- "Harvey Penguin" with Frank Bera will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
- "Snowy Tree" with Donna Anderson will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
- "Woodburning" with Les Sanders will be held from 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
- "Mixed Media Landscape" with Grace Garland will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
- "3D Flowers" with Diana Collison-Jones will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
- "A Day of Watercolors" with Darcy Brambrink will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
- "All Things Bookmaking" with DeeDee Narum will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
- "Can’t resist me" with Marion Caroline will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
- "Organic Birdhouse" with Linda Rother will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
- "Felted Flowers" with Lanee Paulson will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
- "Wire Wrapped Pendant" with Kathy Sanders will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, a release said.
Visit gallerynorthbemidji.com for a complete list of class details and to register. Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. in downtown Bemidji.
