Fusion Center dancers compete at Midwest Starz National Dance Competition

Bemidji dancers from Fusion Dance Center recently attended the Midwest Starz National Dance Competition in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Held June 12-18, the competition team competed in solo, duo/trio and small group divisions.

The intermediate contemporary trio consisting of dancers Paige Haugen, Josi Volcke and McKenzie Benson, choreographed by Krista Winkka, placed fourth in their category advancing to the Grand Nationals Finals, a release said.

Fusion Center dancers compete at the Midwest Starz National Dance Competition, held June 12-18, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Contributed

The contemporary trio competed against seven routines in the finals. These eight finalists had advanced from 180 routines in the solo and duo/trio divisions.

The trio placed seven out of eight in the finals, being the first group from Fusion Dance Center to advance to the finals at a national competition.

Fusion Dance Center is a locally owned dance studio in downtown Bemidji providing recreational and competitive dance instruction. The 2023-2024 competitive season kicks off next month with auditions Aug. 8-10 for ages 10-18. Camps and training clinics run this summer and fall classes start Sept. 11.