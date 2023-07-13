Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fusion Center dancers compete at Midwest Starz National Dance Competition

The contemporary trio became the first group from Fusion Dance Center to advance to finals at a national competition after competing in the Midwest Starz National Dance Competition in Wisconsin Dells.

Bemidji dancers from Fusion Dance Center recently attended the Midwest Starz National Dance Competition in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Today at 11:41 AM

Bemidji dancers from Fusion Dance Center recently attended the Midwest Starz National Dance Competition in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Held June 12-18, the competition team competed in solo, duo/trio and small group divisions.

The intermediate contemporary trio consisting of dancers Paige Haugen, Josi Volcke and McKenzie Benson, choreographed by Krista Winkka, placed fourth in their category advancing to the Grand Nationals Finals, a release said.

Fusion Center dancers compete at the Midwest Starz National Dance Competition, held June 12-18, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
The contemporary trio competed against seven routines in the finals. These eight finalists had advanced from 180 routines in the solo and duo/trio divisions.

The trio placed seven out of eight in the finals, being the first group from Fusion Dance Center to advance to the finals at a national competition.

Fusion Dance Center is a locally owned dance studio in downtown Bemidji providing recreational and competitive dance instruction. The 2023-2024 competitive season kicks off next month with auditions Aug. 8-10 for ages 10-18. Camps and training clinics run this summer and fall classes start Sept. 11.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
