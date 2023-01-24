STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Frozen Ox 5K race set for Feb. 4

A wintry fun Frozen Ox 5K collaboration between the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department the Blue Ox Marathon will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Paul Bunyan Park.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 24, 2023 04:32 PM
BEMIDJI — A wintry fun Frozen Ox 5K collaboration between the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department the Blue Ox Marathon will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Paul Bunyan Park.

"This is a fun run/walk and a timing clock will be available," a release said. "Awards will go out to the first three finishers in both male and female runners. Participants will also receive a winter hat."

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. A virtual run option is also available.

The cost per person is $20 if pre-registered or $25 the day of the race. To register and for more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or contact (218) 333-1857.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
