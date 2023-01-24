Frozen Ox 5K race set for Feb. 4

BEMIDJI — A wintry fun Frozen Ox 5K collaboration between the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department the Blue Ox Marathon will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Paul Bunyan Park.

"This is a fun run/walk and a timing clock will be available," a release said. "Awards will go out to the first three finishers in both male and female runners. Participants will also receive a winter hat."

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. A virtual run option is also available.

The cost per person is $20 if pre-registered or $25 the day of the race. To register and for more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or contact (218) 333-1857.