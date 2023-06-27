Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

'Friends in the Kitchen' cooking class set for June 27

Lutheran Social Services will hold a "Friends in the Kitchen" cooking class for ages 55 and older from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Lutheran Social Services web art.jpg
Lutheran Social Services
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:19 AM

BEMIDJI — Lutheran Social Services will hold a "Friends in the Kitchen" cooking class for ages 55 and older from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

The class is geared toward those who have mobility limitations, special dietary needs or want to learn how to eat healthy without spending a lot of money, a release said.

"Each class provides participants with flavorful, healthy meal choices that they can cook at home. During classes, participants taste the food and learn how to make it," the release said. "The meals are designed to be both freezer-ready and shareable and avoid using processed ingredients."

The event is sponsored by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Harmony Food Co-Op and Split Oak Farm.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Meet the Band FLYER.png
Community
Bemidji High School Marching Band to host fundraiser June 27
June 27, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
030522.N.BP.STILLDAY4.jpg
Community
Watermark Art Center to resume weekly beading circle
June 27, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to host Humor, Hurts and Hugs event
June 26, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
Cannabis legislation to be discussed by Bemidji City Council
June 26, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
060323.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Cory Nelson.jpg
Sports
Bemidji Speedway postpones Kids Night, reveals top point getters
June 26, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
FYI-softshell-turtles.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Softshell turtles are interesting, somewhat secretive creatures
June 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Bagley Farmers Market 1.jpg
Community
Bagley Farmers Market season kicks off July 7
June 23, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report