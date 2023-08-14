Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'Friends in the Kitchen' cooking class set for Aug. 29

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:30 PM

BEMIDJI — Lutheran Social Services will hold a "Friends in the Kitchen" cooking class for ages 55 and older from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

The class is geared toward those who have mobility limitations, special dietary needs or want to learn how to eat healthy without spending a lot of money, a release said.

"Each class provides participants with flavorful, healthy meal choices that they can cook at home. During classes, participants taste the food and learn how to make it," the release said. "The meals are designed to be both freezer-ready and shareable and avoid using processed ingredients."

The event is sponsored by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Harmony Food Co-Op and Split Oak Farm.

By Pioneer Staff Report
