99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

'Friends in the Kitchen' cooking class set for April 25

Lutheran Social Services will hold a "Friends in the Kitchen" cooking class for ages 55 and older from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Lutheran Social Services web art.jpg
Lutheran Social Services
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:11 PM

BEMIDJI — Lutheran Social Services will hold a "Friends in the Kitchen" cooking class for ages 55 and older from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

The class is geared toward those who have mobility limitations, special dietary needs or want to learn how to eat healthy without spending a lot of money, a release said.

"Each class provides participants with flavorful, healthy meal choices that they can cook at home. During classes, participants taste the food and learn how to make it," the release said. "The meals are designed to be both freezer-ready and shareable and avoid using processed ingredients."

The event is sponsored by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Harmony Food Co-Op and Split Oak Farm.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor.jpg
Community
Sanford Center to host 'Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor' event April 30
April 19, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2960481+pen-writing-notes-studying.jpg
Community
Bagley Area Arts Collaborative to host Writer’s Gathering
April 19, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec set to host Waterfowl Walks
April 17, 2023 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Council April 17 2023.jpg
Local
Public comments on Bemidji City Council's actions regarding Nate Mathews
April 18, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Dianna Anderson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Symphony's 'Musical Escapes' season ends Sunday with challenging concert
April 18, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Upper Red walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board meeting rescheduled for April 20
April 18, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report