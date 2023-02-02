Free tax preparation assistance available at Bemidji Senior Center

BEMIDJI — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will again provide free tax preparation assistance, especially for people over age 50 or with a low to moderate income, Feb. 6 through April 14 at the Bemidji Senior Center.

The Tax-Aide office will be open from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays with walk-in service. No appointments will be made; clients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone wanting to file a tax return will need to bring a photo ID, social security cards for all individuals on the return, documents showing all forms of income, amounts of deductible items such as charitable contributions, information about health insurance coverage and last year’s tax return if it is available.

If applying for a renter’s or homestead credit refund, the certificate of rent paid or 2023 property tax statement is also needed.

This free service is provided by the Bemidji Senior Center, the AARP Foundation, IRS and the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

For questions, call the senior center at (218) 751-8836.