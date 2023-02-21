Frank Weber to present ‘True Crime Mysteries’ Feb. 28

PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will kick off its spring series with Frank Weber presenting "True Crime Mysteries" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S.

Frank F. Weber is a forensic psychologist specializing in homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases. He uses his unique understanding of how predators think, knowledge of victim trauma and expert testimony in writing his true crime thrillers, a release said.

He has profiled cold case homicides and narrated an investigative show on Oxygen. His award-winning books include "Murder Book" (2017), "The I-94 Murders" (2018), "Last Call" (2019), "Lying Close" (2020), "Burning Bridges" (2021) and "Black and Blue" (2022).

"Weber will present a live demonstration of a lie detector test (feel free to volunteer), so audience members can see how lie detection works," the release said. "Ask the questions you'd love to ask about forensic works or forensic shows. He will share some of the newest forensic tools and speak a little about what they get wrong on movies and TV."

Books will be available for purchase. The event is free, handicap accessible and open to the public, for more information contact (218) 444-4472.