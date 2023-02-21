99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Frank Weber to present ‘True Crime Mysteries’ Feb. 28

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will kick off its spring series with Frank Weber presenting "True Crime Mysteries" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Armory Arts and Events Center.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 11:24 AM

PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will kick off its spring series with Frank Weber presenting "True Crime Mysteries" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S.

Frank F. Weber is a forensic psychologist specializing in homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases. He uses his unique understanding of how predators think, knowledge of victim trauma and expert testimony in writing his true crime thrillers, a release said.

He has profiled cold case homicides and narrated an investigative show on Oxygen. His award-winning books include "Murder Book" (2017), "The I-94 Murders" (2018), "Last Call" (2019), "Lying Close" (2020), "Burning Bridges" (2021) and "Black and Blue" (2022).

"Weber will present a live demonstration of a lie detector test (feel free to volunteer), so audience members can see how lie detection works," the release said. "Ask the questions you'd love to ask about forensic works or forensic shows. He will share some of the newest forensic tools and speak a little about what they get wrong on movies and TV."

Books will be available for purchase. The event is free, handicap accessible and open to the public, for more information contact (218) 444-4472.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Sonja and Jay to perform Feb. 28 at Bemidji Senior Center
February 21, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Lars Walker WEB.jpg
Community
Sons of Norway to host translator, Viking reenactor and author Lars Walker Feb. 26
February 21, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
Community
Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet March 4
February 20, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report