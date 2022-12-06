Fozzie’s Smokin Bar-B-Q to host Poetry SLAM! event

BEMIDJI — Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q will host the next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Fozzie's, 114 Third St.

Along with the $100 first-place cash prize, the winner will be awarded a one-year membership in the League of Minnesota Poets and a guaranteed slot in the League’s BlackBerry Peach National Slam Qualifier in Minneapolis in May 2023, a release said.

The winner from there will go on to the 2023 National BlackBerry Peach Slam where thousands of dollars are awarded. That National Slam will be held in Des Moines, Iowa, June 21-25.

Poets should prepare three original SLAM! poems, each under three minutes of reading time. Judges, selected from the audience, give each reading a score on a scale of one to 10. The poets with the highest scores move forward to a second, then third round. The top three in the final round win cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25, the release added.

Sign-in begins at 6:30 with the performance at 7 p.m. There is no fee to participate or watch.

For more information, contact Watermark at (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.