Fozzie’s Smokin Bar-B-Q to host Poetry SLAM! event

Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q will host the next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Fozzie's, 114 Third St.

Poetry SLAM graphic.jpg
Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q will host the next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 06, 2022 03:42 PM
BEMIDJI — Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q will host the next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Fozzie's, 114 Third St.

Along with the $100 first-place cash prize, the winner will be awarded a one-year membership in the League of Minnesota Poets and a guaranteed slot in the League’s BlackBerry Peach National Slam Qualifier in Minneapolis in May 2023, a release said.

The winner from there will go on to the 2023 National BlackBerry Peach Slam where thousands of dollars are awarded. That National Slam will be held in Des Moines, Iowa, June 21-25.

Poets should prepare three original SLAM! poems, each under three minutes of reading time. Judges, selected from the audience, give each reading a score on a scale of one to 10. The poets with the highest scores move forward to a second, then third round. The top three in the final round win cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25, the release added.

Sign-in begins at 6:30 with the performance at 7 p.m. There is no fee to participate or watch.

For more information, contact Watermark at (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
