Fleur de Lis Arts Gallery to present 'The Found Object'

PUPOSKY — The Fleur de Lis Arts Gallery will present John Bauer's "The Found Object" at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the gallery, 24011 Highway 89 NW.

The on-air personality John Bauer of KAXE/KBXE community radio station will share a brief talk about his work and the process of creating his assemblage works.

Appetizers will be served following the artist talk and visitors are welcome to then work with sculptor Al Belleveau to create a simple garden sculpture outside.

"Join us for a wonderful night of art, community and discussion," a release said.

For more information, contact maskrose57@gmail.com.