First Lutheran Church music events set

First Lutheran Church will host a variety of musical events throughout December.

First Lutheran Church will host a musical event at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8, along with a Bemidji Brass Quintet will performance at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 02, 2022 08:58 AM
BEMIDJI — The community is invited to come and hear familiar Christmas melodies sung and played at the First Lutheran Church sanctuary at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.

FLC musicians will be performing as well as students from BSU, featuring Kenny Whelan, bass; Tyler Bublitz, percussion; Sarah Carlson, keyboard; Bob Madeson, euphonium; and vocals sung by Linda Wagner, Noah Bostic, Hailey Colgrove, Noah Olson, Erika Quintanilla and more.

The Bemidji Brass Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Christmas music for brass and organ will be played, all are welcome to be uplifted by the music of the season, a release said.

Christmas carols and an ugly sweater concert/party will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at
Sanford Health WindSong, 1010 Anne St. NW. Singers from FLC and BSU will be providing music followed by a fun holiday party with refreshments, food and fun. Ugly sweaters encouraged, the release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
