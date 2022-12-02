First Lutheran Church music events set

BEMIDJI — The community is invited to come and hear familiar Christmas melodies sung and played at the First Lutheran Church sanctuary at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.

FLC musicians will be performing as well as students from BSU, featuring Kenny Whelan, bass; Tyler Bublitz, percussion; Sarah Carlson, keyboard; Bob Madeson, euphonium; and vocals sung by Linda Wagner, Noah Bostic, Hailey Colgrove, Noah Olson, Erika Quintanilla and more.

The Bemidji Brass Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Christmas music for brass and organ will be played, all are welcome to be uplifted by the music of the season, a release said.

Christmas carols and an ugly sweater concert/party will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at

Sanford Health WindSong, 1010 Anne St. NW. Singers from FLC and BSU will be providing music followed by a fun holiday party with refreshments, food and fun. Ugly sweaters encouraged, the release said.