First City Squares set 2023-2024 dance schedule

BEMIDJI — Starting in September, the First City Squares will host dances from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays each month through May at the Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave NW.

Dances are set for the following dates:



Sept. 17 with Abe Maier calling

Oct. 15 with Tom Allen calling

Nov. 19 with Larry Johansen calling

Dec. 17 with Charlie Huhtala calling

Jan. 21 with Myron Hollatz calling

Feb. 18 with Larry Johansen calling

March 17 with Tom Allen calling

April 21 with Brian Freed calling

May 19 with Abe Maier calling

All square dancers, those wishing to dance and spectators are welcome to join the fun. A potluck dinner will follow each dance.

For more information, call Scott in the evenings at (218) 766-3544 or Carole during the day at (218) 766-9346.