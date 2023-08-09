Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

First City Squares set 2023-2024 dance schedule

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:30 AM

BEMIDJI — Starting in September, the First City Squares will host dances from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays each month through May at the Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave NW.

Dances are set for the following dates:

    • Sept. 17 with Abe Maier calling
    • Oct. 15 with Tom Allen calling
    • Nov. 19 with Larry Johansen calling
    • Dec. 17 with Charlie Huhtala calling
    • Jan. 21 with Myron Hollatz calling
    • Feb. 18 with Larry Johansen calling
    • March 17 with Tom Allen calling
    • April 21 with Brian Freed calling
    • May 19 with Abe Maier calling

    All square dancers, those wishing to dance and spectators are welcome to join the fun. A potluck dinner will follow each dance.
    For more information, call Scott in the evenings at (218) 766-3544 or Carole during the day at (218) 766-9346.

    By Pioneer Staff Report
    Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

    Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

    For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
