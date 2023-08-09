First City Squares set 2023-2024 dance schedule
BEMIDJI — Starting in September, the First City Squares will host dances from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays each month through May at the Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave NW.
Dances are set for the following dates:
- Sept. 17 with Abe Maier calling
- Oct. 15 with Tom Allen calling
- Nov. 19 with Larry Johansen calling
- Dec. 17 with Charlie Huhtala calling
- Jan. 21 with Myron Hollatz calling
- Feb. 18 with Larry Johansen calling
- March 17 with Tom Allen calling
- April 21 with Brian Freed calling
- May 19 with Abe Maier calling
All square dancers, those wishing to dance and spectators are welcome to join the fun. A potluck dinner will follow each dance.
For more information, call Scott in the evenings at (218) 766-3544 or Carole during the day at (218) 766-9346.
