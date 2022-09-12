First City Squares 2022-2023 dance schedule

BEMIDJI — First City Squares will host dances from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays each month through May at the Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave NW.

Dances are set for the following dates:



Sunday, Sept. 18

Sunday, Oct. 16

Sunday, Nov. 20

Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Feb. 19

Sunday, March 19

Sunday, April 16

Sunday, May 21

A potluck dinner will follow each dance.

For more information, contact Kathleen Kess at (218) 444-4594.