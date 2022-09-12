99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
First City Squares 2022-2023 dance schedule

First City Squares will host dances from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays each month through May at the Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
September 12, 2022 02:22 PM

BEMIDJI — First City Squares will host dances from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays each month through May at the Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave NW.

Dances are set for the following dates:

  • Sunday, Sept. 18
  • Sunday, Oct. 16
  • Sunday, Nov. 20
  • Sunday, Jan. 15
  • Sunday, Feb. 19
  • Sunday, March 19
  • Sunday, April 16
  • Sunday, May 21

A potluck dinner will follow each dance.
For more information, contact Kathleen Kess at (218) 444-4594.

