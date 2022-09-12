First City Squares 2022-2023 dance schedule
BEMIDJI — First City Squares will host dances from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays each month through May at the Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave NW.
Dances are set for the following dates:
- Sunday, Sept. 18
- Sunday, Oct. 16
- Sunday, Nov. 20
- Sunday, Jan. 15
- Sunday, Feb. 19
- Sunday, March 19
- Sunday, April 16
- Sunday, May 21
A potluck dinner will follow each dance.
For more information, contact Kathleen Kess at (218) 444-4594.