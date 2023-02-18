99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

First City Lions present Hearing Research Fellowship awards to 3 local businesses

At a recent meeting of the First City Lions Club, 2022 Hearing Research Fellowship awards were presented to three local businesses for their support of last summer's D-Feet Hearing Loss Walk.

thumbnail (3).jpg
Pictured from left: Lions Hearing Foundation District 5M10 representative Susie Balstad, Kayla Winkler of Sanford Bemidji, James Hodges of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Larry Silverhorn of Bemidji Aerie No. 351 F.O.E, and Joy Barclay President of First City Lions.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 18, 2023 10:30 AM

At a recent meeting of the First City Lions Club, Lions Hearing Foundation District 5M10 representative Susie Balstad presented 2022 Hearing Research Fellowship awards to three local businesses for their support of the D-Feet Hearing Loss Walk, which took place last June in Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_20230208_135108.jpg
Community
Clearwater County Veterans Transportation receives $1,000 donation
February 18, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Feb. 18
February 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to host "Walk With Ease" classes
February 17, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report