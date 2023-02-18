First City Lions present Hearing Research Fellowship awards to 3 local businesses
At a recent meeting of the First City Lions Club, Lions Hearing Foundation District 5M10 representative Susie Balstad presented 2022 Hearing Research Fellowship awards to three local businesses for their support of the D-Feet Hearing Loss Walk, which took place last June in Bemidji.