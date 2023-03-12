First City Lions donate $1,700 to Bemidji Community Food Shelf
The First City Lions Club recently donated $1,700 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.
Bemidji Community Food Shelf Director Michael Olson spoke at a recent Lions Club meeting and received the donation, which the club makes to the food shelf on a yearly basis, a release said.
"Increased food costs and reduced SNAP benefits has caused a substantial increase in food shelf use," the release said. "In 2022, 548,000 pounds of food was distributed to those in need."
