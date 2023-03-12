6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
First City Lions donate $1,700 to Bemidji Community Food Shelf

The First City Lions Club recently donated $1,700 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

IMG_2145.jpg
Bemidji Community Food Shelf Director Michael Olson, left, receives a $1,700 donation from First City Lions Club Vice President Ethan Larson on behalf of the club.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 12, 2023 09:00 AM

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Director Michael Olson spoke at a recent Lions Club meeting and received the donation, which the club makes to the food shelf on a yearly basis, a release said.

"Increased food costs and reduced SNAP benefits has caused a substantial increase in food shelf use," the release said. "In 2022, 548,000 pounds of food was distributed to those in need."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
