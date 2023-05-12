99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
First City Lions Club to host garage, bake sale May 20

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:05 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji First City Lions Club will host its third annual garage and bake sale fundraising event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Eckles Community Center, 9735 Cardinal Rd. NW.

All proceeds from this event will be used for local charities.

