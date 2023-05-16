99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

First City Dance Studio spring show set for June 3

First City Dance Studio recently wrapped up its competition season and is set to host its annual spring show on Saturday, June 3, at the Bemidji High School auditorium.

051723.N.BP.FIRSTCITY 3.jpg
First City Dance Studio recently wrapped up its competition season and is set to host its annual spring show on Saturday, June 3.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:53 PM

BEMIDJI — First City Dance Studio recently wrapped up its competition season and is set to host its annual spring show on Saturday, June 3, at the Bemidji High School auditorium.

Throughout the season, the group of 32 dancers ages 8-18 traveled around Minnesota and North Dakota competing in tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, musical theater and hip-hop.

First City dancers earned several platinum awards, placed first overall in multiple categories and earned specialty awards including Judges Choice, Best in Show, Most Creative Concept and Most Entertaining.

Dancers also earned encore performances at multiple competitions, a release said.

Tickets for the spring show can be purchased at the door or at the studio, located at 657 Mag 7 Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

051723.N.BP.FIRSTCITY 2.jpg
Throughout its competition season, First City dancers traveled around Minnesota and North Dakota and competed in tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, musical theater and hip-hop.
Contributed
051723.N.BP.FIRSTCITY 1.jpg
First City dancers earned several platinum awards during their competition season, placed first overall in multiple categories and earned specialty awards.
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
Community
Beltrami County History Center to hold 'Getting to Know the Goat' history program
May 15, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec set to hold Garden Party
May 15, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Community
Family Enrichment classes set for May 15
May 14, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
051323.N.BP.ARTEXHIBIT 4.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Young Native Americans' work highlighted in new photography display at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center
Dozens of photographs taken by four local Native American youth artists during a two-week photography camp last summer are now on display in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for all to see.
May 11, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
021823.S.BP.BHSWRES Rance Bahr.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Rance Bahr steps down as Jacks’ head coach, will ‘pursue other options’ in local wrestling scene
May 11, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Vena Cobenais.jpeg
Local
A passion for learning: Red Lake Nation College grad Vena Cobenais accomplishes longtime goal
May 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
051323.OP.BP.HENGELCOLUMN.png
Columns
DAVE HENGEL COLUMN: Respect for those ‘in the Arena’
May 13, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hengel