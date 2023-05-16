First City Dance Studio spring show set for June 3

BEMIDJI — First City Dance Studio recently wrapped up its competition season and is set to host its annual spring show on Saturday, June 3, at the Bemidji High School auditorium.

Throughout the season, the group of 32 dancers ages 8-18 traveled around Minnesota and North Dakota competing in tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, musical theater and hip-hop.

First City dancers earned several platinum awards, placed first overall in multiple categories and earned specialty awards including Judges Choice, Best in Show, Most Creative Concept and Most Entertaining.

Dancers also earned encore performances at multiple competitions, a release said.

Tickets for the spring show can be purchased at the door or at the studio, located at 657 Mag 7 Court.

